Asian stocks drop Wednesday following sharp falls on Wall Street

On Wednesday most Asian stocks were lower, impacted by steep declines on Wall Street sparked by worries about a looming U.S. interest rate hike.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 ended 0.5 percent lower at 5,793.20. Benchmarks in Southeast Asia declined.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.6 percent to 18,783.93, getting some relief from the prevailing trend as the dollar strengthened against the yen.



South Korea's Kospi lost 0.1 percent to 1,983.50 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4 percent to 23,797.92.



The Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China swung into the red in afternoon trading, losing 0.2 percent to 3,279.96, after the release of disappointing economic data.

U.S stocks posted big declines Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 332.78 points, or 1.9 percent, to 17,662.94. The S&P 500 fell 35.27 points, or 1.7 percent, to end at 2,044.16. The Nasdaq composite lost 82.64 points, or 1.7 percent, to 4,859.79.

The possibility that the Federal Reserve may soon raise interest rates for the first time in nine years is unsettling investors. Those jitters got a boost after recent data revealed a strengthening job market, most recently with a government report Tuesday that found number of U.S. job postings in January was the highest in 14 years.



Meanwhile, central banks in Europe, Japan, Australia and elsewhere are moving in the opposite direction by bringing down borrowing costs to jumpstart their stagnating economies. Low interest rates and other monetary stimulus have supported stocks for several years but a rate hike from the Fed will foreshadow a return to more levels for credit costs.

Market players were also examining the latest series of monthly economic data on China for the latest clues on the state of the world's No. 2 economy. As Xinhua news agency reported, industrial output for January and February rose 6.8 percent.



The number was less than analysts expected. Retail sales and fixed-asset investment also disappointed. China's economy is expected to slow further after growing 7.4 percent last year, the lowest growth rate in nearly a quarter-century. The government issues the figures for both months together to smooth out distortions from Lunar New Year, which can fall in either month.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose, climbing 63 cents to $48.92 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.71 to close at $48.29 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, a benchmark for international oils used by many U.S. refineries, rose 31 cents to $57.18 in London.

The dollar strengthened to 121.29 yen from 120.99 yen in the previous session. The euro weakened to $1.0690 from $1.0701.