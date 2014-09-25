Dollar Strenghtens Substantially Overnight. NZDUSD,EURUSD Taking Out Stops
Weekly Trends

Dollar Strenghtens Substantially Overnight. NZDUSD,EURUSD Taking Out Stops

25 September 2014, 10:16
Gary Comey
Gary Comey
0
229

#xauusd, eurusd, nzdusd, usdjpy, usdcad