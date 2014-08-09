How to teach your children about money by Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, says parents should start teaching children about importance of money at an early age, even in preschool.





Most parents know how important it is to teach kids about money and managing it properly. There was a study many years ago questioning how to predict business success later in life. The answer to the study was the age you started your first business impacted how successful you were later in life. Teaching kids sound financial habits at an early age gives kids the opportunity to be successful when they are an adult.I think parents need to start teaching kids about the importance of managing money at an early age. Sometimes parents wait until their kids are in their teens before they start talking about managing money when they could be starting when their kids are in preschool.There are a number of educational programs out there, but there are not many programs that teach about Financial Literacy at an early age. Secret Millionaires Club can help kids develop the right habits that will serve them well for the rest of their life. If this program can have some effect on youngsters and help them develop better habits on money, it can have a major impact on their life when they are older.My dad was my greatest inspiration. He was my hero when I was six and he is still my hero now. He is an inspiration to me in every way. What I learned at an early age from him was to have the right habits early. Savings was an important lesson he taught. I had all kinds of small businesses when I was growing up. When I was six I started my first business. I bought a six pack of Coke for 25 cents and sold the cans for a nickel apiece. I also sold magazines and gum door to door.I taught all of my kids the lessons taught in Secret Millionaires Club. They are simple lessons that are meant for business and for life.