Warren Buffett - Top 10 Dividend Stocks for 2015

Phillips 66 has a current yield of 2.5%, paying a quarterly dividend of 50 cents a share.

"We rate Phillips 66 (PSX) a buy. This is driven by a few notable strengths, which we believe should have a greater impact than any weaknesses, and should give investors a better performance opportunity than most stocks we cover. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its compelling growth in net income, largely solid financial position with reasonable debt levels by most measures, attractive valuation levels, notable return on equity and impressive record of earnings per share growth. We feel these strengths outweigh the fact that the company has had lackluster performance in the stock itself."

9. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has a current yield of 2.5%, paying a quarterly dividend of 35 cents a share.

TheStreet Ratings team rates Wells Fargo as a buy with a ratings score of A. TheStreet Ratings team has this to say about its recommendation:

"We rate Wells Fargo (WFC) a buy. This is based on the convergence of positive investment measures, which should help this stock outperform the majority of stocks that we rate. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its revenue growth, solid stock price performance, growth in earnings per share, expanding profit margins and increase in net income. We feel these strengths outweigh the fact that the company shows weak operating cash flow."

8. Deere

Deere has a current yield of 2.6%, paying a quarterly dividend of 60 cents a share.

TheStreet Ratings team rates Deere as a buy with a ratings score of B+. TheStreet Ratings Team has this to say about their recommendation:

"We rate Deere (DE) a buy. This is driven by several positive factors, which we believe should have a greater impact than any weaknesses, and should give investors a better performance opportunity than most stocks we cover. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its good cash flow from operations, notable return on equity and increase in stock price during the past year. We feel these strengths outweigh the fact that the company has had somewhat weak growth in earnings per share."

7. IBM

IBM has a current yield of 2.7%, paying a quarterly dividend of $1.10 a share.

TheStreet Ratings team rates International Business Machines as a hold with a ratings score of C+. TheStreet Ratings team has this to say about its recommendation:

"We rate IBM (IBM) a hold. The primary factors that have impacted our rating are mixed -- some indicating strength, some showing weaknesses, with little evidence to justify the expectation of either a positive or negative performance for this stock relative to most other stocks. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its notable return on equity and expanding profit margins. However, as a counter to these strengths, we also find weaknesses including a generally disappointing performance in the stock itself, deteriorating net income and generally higher debt management risk."

6. Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble has a current yield of 3%, paying a quarterly dividend of 64.25 cents a share.

TheStreet Ratings team rates Procter & Gamble as a buy with a ratings score of A-. TheStreet Ratings team has this to say about its recommendation:

"We rate Procter & Gamble (PG) a buy. This is based on the convergence of positive investment measures, which should help this stock outperform the majority of stocks that we rate. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its good cash flow from operations, increase in stock price during the past year, largely solid financial position with reasonable debt levels by most measures, notable return on equity and expanding profit margins. We feel these strengths outweigh the fact that the company has had sub par growth in net income."

5. General Motors

General Motors has a current yield of 3.1%, paying a quarterly dividend of 30 cents a share.

TheStreet Ratings team rates General Motors as a buy with a ratings score of B. TheStreet Ratings team has this to say about its recommendation:

"We rate General Motors (GM) a buy. This is driven by a number of strengths, which we believe should have a greater impact than any weaknesses, and should give investors a better performance opportunity than most stocks we cover. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its increase in net income, good cash flow from operations, increase in stock price during the past year, growth in earnings per share and largely solid financial position with reasonable debt levels by most measures. We feel these strengths outweigh the fact that the company has had somewhat disappointing return on equity."

4. Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola has a current yield of 3.1%, paying a quarterly dividend of 30.5 cents a share.

TheStreet Ratings team rates Coca-Cola as a buy with a ratings score of B-. TheStreet Ratings team has this to say about its recommendation:

"We rate Coca-Cola (KO) a buy. This is driven by several positive factors, which we believe should have a greater impact than any weaknesses, and should give investors a better performance opportunity than most stocks we cover. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its expanding profit margins, reasonable valuation levels and notable return on equity. We feel these strengths outweigh the fact that the company has had sub par growth in net income."

3. Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy has a current yield of 3.3%.

TheStreet Ratings team rates Suncor Energy as a hold with a ratings score of C. TheStreet Ratings team has this to say about its recommendation:

"We rate Suncor Energy (SU) a hold. The primary factors that have impacted our rating are mixed -- some indicating strength, some showing weaknesses, with little evidence to justify the expectation of either a positive or negative performance for this stock relative to most other stocks. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its largely solid financial position with reasonable debt levels by most measures and reasonable valuation levels. However, as a counter to these strengths, we also find weaknesses including feeble growth in the company's earnings per share, deteriorating net income and disappointing return on equity."

2. National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco has a current yield of 3.7%, paying a quarterly dividend of 46 cents a share.

TheStreet Ratings team has this to say about its recommendation:

"We rate National Oilwell Varco (NOV) a hold. The primary factors that have impacted our rating are mixed -- some indicating strength, some showing weaknesses, with little evidence to justify the expectation of either a positive or negative performance for this stock relative to most other stocks. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its revenue growth, largely solid financial position with reasonable debt levels by most measures and reasonable valuation levels. However, as a counter to these strengths, we also find weaknesses including weak operating cash flow, a generally disappointing performance in the stock itself and poor profit margins."



1. Verizon

Verizon has a current yield of 4.5%, paying a quarterly dividend of 55 cents a share.

TheStreet Ratings team rates Verizon Communications as a hold with a ratings score of C+. TheStreet Ratings team has this to say about its recommendation:

"We rate Verizon Communications (VZ) a hold. The primary factors that have impacted our rating are mixed -- some indicating strength, some showing weaknesses, with little evidence to justify the expectation of either a positive or negative performance for this stock relative to most other stocks. The company's strengths can be seen in multiple areas, such as its revenue growth, notable return on equity and expanding profit margins. However, as a counter to these strengths, we also find weaknesses including deteriorating net income, generally higher debt management risk and weak operating cash flow."