Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - Slowest Pace of Growth Since the Contraction in 1Q 2014

A marked downward revision in the U.S. growth rate may generate a
short-term rebound in EUR/USD should the preliminary 4Q Gross Domestic
Product (GDP) report dampen bets for a mid-2015 Fed rate hike.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Despite bets for higher borrowing-costs, further weakness in the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, may push Chair Janet Yellen to endorse a wait-and-see approach and further delay the normalization cycle as the central bank struggles to achieve the 2% target for price growth.
Nevertheless, the uptick in private wages paired with the ongoing
improvement in the labor market may foster a better-than-expected GDP
report, and bets for a stronger recovery may heighten the bullish
sentiment surrounding the U.S. dollar as the Fed remains on course to
remove the zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) over the near to
medium-term.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bearish USD Trade: Growth Rate Narrows to 2.0% or Lower
- Need to see green, five-minute candle following the GDP report to consider a long trade on EURUSD
- If market reaction favors a short dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade
- Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in reverse
EUR/USD Daily Chart
- Break of the triangle/wedge formation favors a continuation of the bearish trend and the approach to ‘sell-bounces’ in EUR/USD.
- Interim Resistance: 1.1440 (23.6% retracement) to 1.1470 (78.6% expansion)
- Interim Support: 1.1185 (23.6% expansion) to 1.1210 (61.8% retracement)
|Period
|Data Released
|Estimate
|Actual
| Pips Change
(1 Hour post event )
| Pips Change
(End of Day post event)
| 3Q P
2014
|11/25/2014 13:30 GMT
|3.3%
|3.9%
|+1
|+47