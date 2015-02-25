Gold rises, as China is back from holidays and as dollar remains weak

On Wednesday gold prices edged higher during European trading hours, as China's New Year celebrations finished and as uncertainty over US interest rate rises weighed on the dollar.

Today China returned to business after the week-long Lunar New Year celebrations. The date is often seen as the start of a new business cycle in the Asian giant, prompting fresh demand for metals including gold.



Gold moved up $US10 in fairly short order as demand was seen from Asia.



Meanwhile, the dollar declined against most major currencies after US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave no clear indication about when interest rates will start to rise.



"Overall, we think Yellen's testimony contained little that might have a decisive influence on gold's price direction right now. On balance, however, we think it was probably marginally skewed to the negative side," UBS analysts said.



According to UBS, there was nothing to dissuade it from its view that lift-off will be in June.



Spot gold prices traded higher in Europe, trading up 0.9 per cent at $US1,207.90/oz.



Silver was up 1.71 per cent at $US16.4650 a troy ounce, platinum was up 0.6 per cent at $US1,169.20 a troy ounce, and palladium was up 1.7 per cent at $US803.60 a troy ounce.