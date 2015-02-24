EURUSD - Possible rejection of Monthly demand in progress

EURUSD - Beware of Eurogroup meetings sudden announcements if you’re trading euro-related instruments. I expect the outcome to be positive and technically eurusd is still hovering underneath the monthly pivot in a bracket (range). Whether or not its rejected the monthly Demand that we touched a while back, remains to be seen at the end of this week, when we’ll have a printed monthly candle. I would at least like to see a bullish harami to confirm the rejection. I have a small long position in case we breakout to 1.1560, as I am a little bit exposed on euro at the moment with the euraud positon.





