FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS EURUSD Feb 23 -15

The negative emotions towards the dollar are exhausted after the Fed minutes publication. The market is again waiting for the new benchmarks and against this background the pair returned to the range trading.

The dollar was trading different directed s against its major competitors. The US economic data showed a mixed trend, but a part of the messages, relating to employment, provided some support for the dollar. Last week the initial jobless claims pointed to the labor market strengthening- the jobless claims decreased by 21 thousand up to 283 thousand when we expected a more solid figure- 290 thousand.

The Philadelphia Fed report witnessed the manufacturing sector activity slowdown to 5.2 in February from 6.3 in January, but the release component, noting employment, increased in this case - the index rose to the level of 3.9 against the previous 2.0.

The US economic meaningful statistics is not ready for output; the dollar will be under the European reports influence where the news background is much richer, both in terms of statistics and policy.

