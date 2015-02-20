Top 10 largest gold reserves by country

#10: India

The world's second most populous country barely made the top 10 list. It's interesting that although India consumes more gold than any other, it only has 8.7% of its reserves dedicated to it. India's gold reserves are worth approximately $33 billion.

Tonnes: 557.7

% of reserves: 8.7%







#9: Netherlands

The Netherland Bank manages the country's national finances, including the gold reserves, which amount to approximately $36 billion

Tonnes: 612.5

% of reserves: 58.9%







#8: Japan

Tonnes: 765.2

% of reserves: 3.3%







#7: Russia

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is in charge of the country's 836.7 tonnes of gold that are valued at approximately $50 billion.

Tonnes: 836.7

% of reserves: 7.7%







#6: Switzerland

Switzerland's gold reserves are worth approximately $62 billion.

Tonnes: 1,040.1

% of reserves: 17.8%







#5: China

While its gold holdings are worth "only" about $63 billion, it has more than $3 trillion in U.S. dollars in its reserve.

Tonnes: 1,054.1

% of reserves: 1.6%











#4: France

Banque De France, is home to the country's gold holdings, which are worth approximately $146 billion.

Tonnes: 2,435.4

% of reserves: 66.2%











#3: Italy

Italy's gold reserves are worth approximately $147 billion.

Tonnes: 2,451.8

% of reserves: 71.2%







#2: Germany

Germany's gold reserves are worth approximately $203 billion.

Tonnes: 3,401.0

% of reserves: 71.4%







#1: United States

At $1,700 an ounce, the U.S. gold reserve is worth approximately $487 billion.

Tonnes: 8,133.5

% of reserves: 74.2%

























