Top 10 largest gold reserves by country

#10: India
The world's second most populous country barely made the top 10 list. It's interesting that although India consumes more gold than any other, it only has 8.7% of its reserves dedicated to it. India's gold reserves are worth approximately $33 billion.
Tonnes: 557.7
% of reserves: 8.7%
#9: Netherlands
The Netherland Bank manages the country's national finances, including the gold reserves, which amount to approximately $36 billion
Tonnes: 612.5
% of reserves: 58.9%
#8: Japan
Tonnes: 765.2
% of reserves: 3.3%
#7: Russia
The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is in charge of the country's 836.7 tonnes of gold that are valued at approximately $50 billion.
Tonnes: 836.7
% of reserves: 7.7%
#6: Switzerland
Switzerland's gold reserves are worth approximately $62 billion.
Tonnes: 1,040.1
% of reserves: 17.8%
#5: China
While its gold holdings are worth "only" about $63 billion, it has more than $3 trillion in U.S. dollars in its reserve.
Tonnes: 1,054.1
% of reserves: 1.6%
#4: France
Banque De France, is home to the country's gold holdings, which are worth approximately $146 billion.
Tonnes: 2,435.4
% of reserves: 66.2%
#3: Italy
Italy's gold reserves are worth approximately $147 billion.
Tonnes: 2,451.8
% of reserves: 71.2%
#2: Germany
Germany's gold reserves are worth approximately $203 billion.
Tonnes: 3,401.0
% of reserves: 71.4%
#1: United States
At $1,700 an ounce, the U.S. gold reserve is worth approximately $487 billion.
Tonnes: 8,133.5
% of reserves: 74.2%