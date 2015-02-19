US futures little changed, crude oil steeply lower

On Thursday U.S. stock index futures were little changed as investors anticipated data on the labor market and continued to digest recent comments by Federal Reserve, says Reuters.

Last month Fed policymakers expressed worry that raising interest rates too soon could pour cold water on the U.S. economic recovery, according to minutes from the Fed's Jan. 27-28 meeting. Stocks generally have risen with any sign the Fed could raise rates later rather than sooner. Energy shares were eyed as crude oil declined 4 percent to $50.08 after another big weekly build in U.S. crude inventories and possible rise in Saudi output added to worries about oversupply. The commodity has regained 15 percent from a recent bottom hit in late January but is still down more than 50 percent from a June peak.

Although the energy prices plunge is expected to drive consumer spending, it has severely hurt oil companies, with many cutting spending plans for 2015 in a bearish sign for economic growth prospects.

Marathon Oil said late Wednesday it would cut its 2015 capital budget by 20 percent, the second cut of that magnitude since December.

While oil prices have been volatile lately, notching sharp swings in both directions, the broader market has been fairly quiet as investors await clarity on the situation in Greece.

The S&P 500 has moved an average of 21.06 points from its peak to its trough over the past 14 sessions, down from an average of 31 points on Feb. 2.

The CBOE Volatility index has fallen for five of the past six sessions.

In Europe, Greece aims to conclude a deal with its euro zone partners "soon," a government spokesman said on Thursday. U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank of Greece rose 7.9 percent to $1.63 before the bell.