Gold struggles to extend gains, as uncertainty over Greek compromise grows

As the uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the Eurogroup meeting grows, gold is struggling to extend gains.



The yellow metal trades below the 50-DMA currently located at USD 1236 for the fourth consecutive session. In the last few sessions prices have failed to rise despite the Greece’s debt issue.



The gains are being limited today on expectations of a short-term fix to the Greece’s debt issue. However, some amount of caution has helped Gold prices advance on safe haven appeal.



Prices are also capped due to the absence of fresh fundamental incentive from Europe and the US.



The metal currently trades at USD 1234.10/Oz levels; up 0.56% for the day. The immediate resistance is seen at 1236 (50-DMA), above which gains could be extended to 1243 (200-DMA). On the flip side, support is seen at 1227.30 (5-DMA) and 1216.6 levels.