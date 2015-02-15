FX Weekly Currency Score Wk07 / Sun. 15-Feb-2015

___________________________________________



The Currency Score analysis is one of the parameters used for the Ranking and Rating list which was published earlier this weekend. Besides this analysis and the corresponding chart I also provide the weekly analysis on my strategy and the Forex ranking and rating list which is available 3 times a week on this blog.This article has been polished and brought to a higher level by the modifications implemented. It is recommended to read the page Currency score explained and Models in practice for a better understanding of the articles and the new modifications. This article will provide my analysis on the 8 major currencies based on the technical analysis charts using the MACD and Ichimoku indicator on 4 time frames, the monthly, weekly, daily and 4 hours. The result of the technical analysis are the 2 screenshots in this article showing the Currency Score and the Currency Score Difference.

Last 3 months currency classification

The last 3 months currency classification from a longer term perspective are provided for reference purposes. See for more information the article: Weekly Currency Score Wk03 where the charts are available. The currencies are classified for the coming weeks as follows:



Strong: CHF / USD / NZD

Average: GBP /CAD

Weak: EUR / JPY / AUD

___________________________________________



Currency Score



Most of the currencies are at the right level and some differ with just 1 point.

There is no significant pullback in any of the currencies at the moment.

The pairs that we will look at are all most probably trending.



The GBP is very strong in the last weeks and may become a stonger currency in the classification above if it remains strong.For analyzing the best pairs to trade this classification is the first point to start with. When looking at the most recent score that is being used for the coming period we can see in the screenshot below that the NZD is having a score of 5 and the JPY a score of 4. A strong currency should have by preference a score of 6 or higher and a weak currency a score of 3 or lower. The GBP swithed places with the NZD and the CAD swithed with the JPY. This is the same situation as the previous week.





___________________________________________





Currency Score difference



GBP/AUD with the EUR/NZD

GBP/CAD with the EUR/USD

EUR/GBP with the AUD/USD

AUD/USD with the GBP/CAD





The GBP/AUD is clearly in a trend but outside the Bollinger Band. However with the new value of the Bollinger Band next week price may be within again.

The GBP/CAD is clearly in a trend but outside the Bollinger Band. However with the new value of the Bollinger Band next week price may be within again.

The EUR/GBP is clearly in a trend but outside the Bollinger Band. However with the new value of the Bollinger Band next week price may be within again.

The AUD/USD is clearly in a trend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/USD is clearly in a trend and nicely within the Bollinger Band.

The EUR/NZD looks like it is picking up the downtrend again and is clearly within the Bollinger Band.

___________________________________________

