Asian shares rebound after China's factory sector surprised markets

Asian shares recovered on Tuesday while commodities won a break from recent selling pressure after the information that China's massive factory sector outwent the market's bleak expectations.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.9 percent and the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings bounced 0.8 percent.

Australia's main index swung smartly higher to be up 1 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 percent. Japanese markets were shut for a holiday.

The HSBC flash reading on manufacturing (PMI) for September rose to 50.5, from 50.2 in August and confounding forecasts for a dip to 50.0.