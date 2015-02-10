Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Crude Oil Stalling, Gold Sinks to Lowest Level in 4 Weeks

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices may be preparing to decline after prices put in a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. Negative RSI divergence reinforces the case for a downside scenario. Near-term trend line support is in the 11740-73 area, marked by a rising trend line and the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 23.6% level at 11653.



S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are in consolidation mode after declining as expected following the appearance of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 2028.00 exposes the 1982.70-88.00 area marked by the 38.2% level and a rising trend line.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices resumed moving lower anew, sliding to the weakest level in four weeks. Sellers now aim at 1220.58, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, with a break below that exposing the intersection of the 76.4% level and a rising trend line at 1200.05. Alternatively, a move above the 50% Fib at 1237.18 targets the 38.2% retracement at 1253.77.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices pushed higher following a prolonged period of consolidation after bottoming as expected above the $45.00/barrel figure. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 59.08 exposes the 50% level at 63.38. Alternatively, a reversal below the 23.6% Fib at 53.77 targets the 14.6% retracement at 50.49.