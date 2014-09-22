Sept 22: Global markets overview

In the forex markets this morning, sterling was trading against the greenback at 1.6345 and against the euro at 1.2711. The US dollar was trading at 0.7776 against the euro and 108.86 against the Japanese yen.

The FTSE 100 ended the week in appositive mood on Friday, climbing 0.3% to close at 6,837.

TUI Travel was the top performer, up 4.7%. Housebuilders were also in demand – Barratt Developments rose 3%, and Persimmon was 2.1% higher.

Private equity group 3i was the day’s top performer, up 3.3%. And RBS bounced back on the back of the Scottish referendum result, climbing 2.5%.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% to 17,279, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 2,010, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% lower at 4,579.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.7% to 16,205, and the broader Topix index lost 0.1% to 1,330. And in China, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.7% to 2,289, and the CSI 300 slid 1.9% to 2,378.

Brent spot was trading at $97.87 early today, and in New York, crude oil was at $91.92. Spot gold was trading at $1,215 an ounce, silver was at $17.62 and platinum was at $1,328.

And in the UK, Tesco says it overstated its profits by £250m. It now expects first-half profits to be £850m, down from £1.6bn for the same period last year. Tesco has suspended four senior staff, and called in accountants and lawyers to look investigate.