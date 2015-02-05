USOil - Price Action Suggest It Could Catch Fire

USOil bottom could be in place

In recent months, consolidations have given traders excellent short opportunities …until now

Daily d ouble bottom formation with a higher high has eyes on price forming a higher low

On January 22nd, I posted a piece suggesting the bulls were premature due to a repeating theme which consisted of heavy selling followed by periods of consolidation followed by more heavy selling. In recent days, for the first time in months, this theme has failed the bears. We have a double bottom with a higher high in place. Will the pullback this week hold as the first higher low? At this juncture, this camp believes it will. USDhas begun rolling over a bit as of late. If downward momentum kicks in, this will further bolster the bullish bias…