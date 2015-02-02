Norges Bank Increases Sale of FX to NOK 700 M/day in February

Talking Points:

Norges Bank increases their sale of FX equivalent to NOK 700 million per day

USDNOK moves to support on the D aily chart

Due mainly to falling energy prices, revenues from the State’s Direct Financial Interest have once again exceeded the amount transferred to the Global Pension Fund Global (‘the Fund’) on behalf of the state. This imbalance has allowed the petroleum buffer to become larger than necessary, leaving Norges Bank to sell the excess currency on the foreign exchange market. In accordance, Norway’s central bank will sell FX equivalent to NOK 700 million per day through the month of February. This is a significant deviation from the previous level which was NOK 500 million per day.