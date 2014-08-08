Gold Weaker on Corrective Pullback

Gold prices are seeing a mild downside technical correction following the strong gains posted Wednesday. There is also a bit less risk aversion in the market place Thursday, which is not bullish for the safe-haven gold market. December Comex gold was last down $1.30 at $1,305.40 an ounce. Spot gold was last quoted down $0.30 at $1,306.00. December Comex silver last traded down $0.018 at $20.075 an ounce.



In overnight news, reports said Russia has retaliated against the West’s sanctions by imposing its own: banning imports of many food items from the West. The Russia-Ukraine territorial crisis and the sanctions imposed have caused renewed geopolitical uncertainty this week, which has helped to pressure world stock markets. Gold posted solid gains and U.S. Treasury bond futures hit a contract high Wednesday. Meantime, the U.S. dollar index Wednesday hit a nine-month high. These markets were supported on safe-haven demand amid the heightened geopolitical concerns this week.

There is a European Central Bank monetary policy meeting Thursday, including a press conference from ECB president Mario Draghi. The ECB did not make any major policy moves. However, as usual, the market place wants to hear Draghi’s comments, which may provide clues on futures ECB action.

The sell-offs in the U.S. stock indexes recently are the strongest technical evidence yet that the indexes have put in at least near-term market tops. How the stock indexes close on Friday—near their weekly highs or near their weekly lows—will provide more technical evidence on whether that major bull run in the U.S. stock market has finally come to an end.



