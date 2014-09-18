Most Important Thing Than can be Handle by an Expert Advisor

95% traders are fails, not by good strategies, but because of lack in money management and psychology.

No matter how market moves if you have good margin for defense it will be safe your account

Patience the most urgent element that dont mastered well by all of us. Including me. With an EA and good settings for suvive in market moves, this high value (patience) can be done by an EA.

Greedy, yes im that kind of type. And dont have good control to conquer my greedy feelings, so im trying to be discipline by use an EA to hands off from manual trade.