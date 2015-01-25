10 Sunday Reads

Billions in Lost 401(k) Savings, Abusive Brokers Under White House Scrutiny (Bloomberg)

How Economists Came to Dominate the Conversation (Upshot)



How Super Was Mario? (Krugman) see also World’s Most Reluctant Stimulus Program Gets Underway (Reformed Broker)



World’s Most Reluctant Stimulus Program Gets Underway (Reformed Broker) Shilling : Nothing Is Going to Save the Housing Market (BV)



: Nothing Is Going to Save the Housing Market (BV) Play football like the Seahawks but invest like the Packers (Josh Maher)



Here Are The 5 Factors That Determine Your Credit Score (Business Insider)



A Quiet Revolution in Helping Lift the Burden of Student Debt (NYT)



People Are Talking About Michael Bloomberg Buying the New York Times, Including Michael Bloomberg (NY Mag)



America’s best-selling cars and trucks are built on lies: The rise of fake engine noise (Washington Post)



Satellite data indicate 2014 will not be warmest year on record, but among top several (Capital Weather Gang) see also How We Know 2014 Was the Hottest Year (Wired)

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