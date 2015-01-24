Hedge Fund Chief: "Sorry For Losing ..."

Owen Li, founder of Canarsie Capital, wrote to his clients - he had run their accounts down from $100 million less than a year ago to just $200,000. Reportedly, he got into a hole and took on a string of high-risk bests to try to save his firm.

It didn’t work out.



”My only hope is that you understand that I acted in an attempt - however misguided - to generate higher returns for the fund and its investors. But even so, I acted overzealously, causing you devastating losses for which there is no excuse,” he wrote.

Li is a former trader at Raj Rajaratnam's Galleon Group, which collapsed amid insider trading charges. Rajaratnam is now in prison for the illegal activity, but Li was never accused of wrongdoing.

You might not get an amazing return from a hedge fund but instead get a reasonable return with minimal risk of big losses. That’s why rich people use them.

A hedge fund is just one slice of a larger asset pie, one which includes stocks, bonds, real estate and commodities. There has been a lot of research over decades to support the idea that again, properly run, a limited hedge fund allocation can lower overall volatility in a very large portfolio. That’s why universities and endowments use them. Of course, as with any hot investing trend, demand outstrips supply. CalPERS, the big California state pension fund, famously gave up on hedge funds in 2013, precisely because their high fees were unjustifiable in the face of shoddy performance.