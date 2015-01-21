USING STRATEGY TOWAVE. TRADES 20-21.01.2015 (+90 PIPS USDJPY)

Examples of trades with strategy using indicator ToWave. After that - weekly results 15-21.01.2015 (+229 pips). Strategy was described in my blog early.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/312436

During two days may be possible 5 trades.

Case 1 - buy, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend; this position I don't open, was busy

Case 2 - buy, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend; this position I don't open, I was afraid that it is 4 breakthrough and price would be ready to cross H1-up trend

Case 3 - sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend, profit 50 pips

Case 4 - sell M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend; profit 40 pips; according the strategy this trade would made profit 5 pips, but I closed position look at market volatility, when price twice touched +40 pips level

Case 5 - M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend





M15-chart (cases 2,3)

M15-chart (cases 4,5)

Additionaly, about closing of trade. There are 3 cases that I use: 1) price achieved +50pips, 2)M15-trend is crossed in reverse direction; 3) stop-loss case

Weekly results +229 pips, +195$, +17% to deposit