Russell 1000 Stock Index Forecast 2015

21 January 2015, 09:11
The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. It is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and includes approximately 1000 of the largest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 1000 represents approximately 92% of the U.S. market. The Russell 1000 Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the large-cap segment and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are reflected.

Russell 1000 Stock Index Forecast Index Values Average of Month :

Month Date Forecast
Value		 50%
Correct +/-		 80%
Correct +/-
0 Dec 2014 1,140.4 +/-0 +/-0
1 Jan 2015 1,107 +/-15 +/-28
2 Feb 2015 1,042 +/-19 +/-37
3 Mar 2015 1,056 +/-23 +/-43
4 Apr 2015 993 +/-26 +/-49
5 May 2015 987 +/-28 +/-53
6 Jun 2015 947 +/-30 +/-57


Russell 1000 Stock Index Past Trend Present Value & Future Projection :



