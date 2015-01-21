Russell 1000 Stock Index Forecast 2015

0
The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. It is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and includes approximately 1000 of the largest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 1000 represents approximately 92% of the U.S. market. The Russell 1000 Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the large-cap segment and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are reflected.Russell 1000 Stock Index Forecast Index Values Average of Month :
|Month
|Date
|Forecast
Value
|50%
Correct +/-
|80%
Correct +/-
|0
|Dec 2014
|1,140.4
|+/-0
|+/-0
|1
|Jan 2015
|1,107
|+/-15
|+/-28
|2
|Feb 2015
|1,042
|+/-19
|+/-37
|3
|Mar 2015
|1,056
|+/-23
|+/-43
|4
|Apr 2015
|993
|+/-26
|+/-49
|5
|May 2015
|987
|+/-28
|+/-53
|6
|Jun 2015
|947
|+/-30
|+/-57
Russell 1000 Stock Index
Past Trend
Present Value & Future Projection :