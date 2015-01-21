Russell 1000 Stock Index Forecast 2015

The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of the large-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. It is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and includes approximately 1000 of the largest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 1000 represents approximately 92% of the U.S. market. The Russell 1000 Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the large-cap segment and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are reflected.

Month Date Forecast

Value 50%

Correct +/- 80%

Correct +/- 0 Dec 2014 1,140.4 +/-0 +/-0 1 Jan 2015 1,107 +/-15 +/-28 2 Feb 2015 1,042 +/-19 +/-37 3 Mar 2015 1,056 +/-23 +/-43 4 Apr 2015 993 +/-26 +/-49 5 May 2015 987 +/-28 +/-53 6 Jun 2015 947 +/-30 +/-57









