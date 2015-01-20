Former top Goldman Sachs banker says gold will increase in 2015, video

Naomi Prins, former top Goldman Sachs banker, is bullish on gold price.



“Gold will increase this year - also gradually for the same reason the dollar will not dump but could decrease gradually as QE and all these maneuvers play out. I don’t really think this is going to be that breakout year."

"The markets are going to go down because of the end of all this artificial aid, but we also have been underestimating the aid that gets continually dumped into the markets and into these banks. That’s where the timing is critical to look at. There’s going to be a negative market. There’s going to be a downward impact on the markets. There’s going to be an upward impact on gold. All of that will happen. It’s just not going to be as huge this year. It’s going to be a more gradual working into that this year.”