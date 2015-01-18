FX Review FxTaTrader Monthly Strategy January / Sunday 18-Jan-2015

There will be new articles based on the Monthly strategy and the evaluation of the strategy will also be discussed.

For this reason some pages on the website have been updated.

The following pages have been updated:

FxTaTrader Strategy

FxTaTrader Forex Ranking & Rating list

Stop loss settings

In this article I will provide my view on the EUR/NZD. This is the pair that I am currently interested in for this month or was interested in last month for trading with the FxTaTrader strategy.

- All trades are based on specific rules according to the strategy.

- For the performance and closed positions click here.

The monthly currency chart for the analyzed pair.

The monthly(decision) TA chart for the analyzed pair.

A Technical analysis for the analyzed pair of the Monthly and Weekly chart.

Possible positions for the coming month and positions taken.

_______________________________________________________



This article will provide:

Open/pending positions of this month

As can be seen in the Currency Score chart in my previous article Monthy Currency Score January, the NZD is having a score of 7 and the EUR a score of 3. With a Currency score difference of 4 and the NZD having a classification of a stronger currency while the EUR is a weaker currency it is an interesting pair in the coming months for going short.

The position in the Ranking and Rating list this month also shows that the pair is attractive for taking short positions. In the list of this month Forex Ranking & Rating January the pair has a rank of 2. This list is used as additional information besides the Currency score and the Technical analysis charts.

Besides the general information mentioned the outlook in the TA charts also makes it an attractive opportunity.





This pair will be analyzed in detail. The situation compared to the last months has improved and the pair is interesting for the FxTaTrader strategy. The pair broke through the lows of the previous months and is clearly in a downtrend in the Weekly and Monthly charts. profit was made on 2 positions during this month and 2 other postions remain open with a trailing stop. Although the event with the CHF last week is a good reason for not trading next week the CHF and EUR with the Weekly strategy, the high volatility is of less influence on the Monthly strategy.Ranking and rating list JanuaryRank: 2Rating: - - -Based on the currency score the pair looked interesting in the last 12 months. The NZD is a strong currency from a longer term perspective and currently having a currency score of 7. The EUR is a weaker currency from a longer term perspective and currently having a score of 3. Based solely on this information the pair does look interesting for going short in the coming month.





_______________________________________________________

On the monthly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area and regaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

On the weekly(timing) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions. The MA's crossed just a few weeks ago and it happened below the cloud.

The MACD is in negative area gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.



EUR/NZD Monthly chart



Monthly chart: DownWeekly chart: DownTotal outlook: Down

_______________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________