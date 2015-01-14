France's CAC 40 Stock Index Forecast 2015

The CAC 40, the most widely-used indicator of the Paris market, reflects the performance of the 40 largest equities listed in France, measured by free-float market-capitalization and liquidity. The index was developed with a base level of 1,000 as of December 31, 1987.

France's CAC 40 Stock Index Forecast Average of Month:

Month Date Forecast

Value 50%

Correct +/- 80%

Correct +/- 0 Dec 2014 4,264.8 +/-0 +/-0 1 Jan 2015 4,141 +/-98 +/-186 2 Feb 2015 3,897 +/-129 +/-246 3 Mar 2015 3,947 +/-152 +/-289 4 Apr 2015 3,715 +/-171 +/-324 5 May 2015 3,692 +/-187 +/-354 6 Jun 2015 3,541 +/-201 +/-381









The CAC 40 (Cotation Assistée en Continu) is a benchmark French stock market index. The index represents a capitalization-weighted measure of the 40 most significant values among the 100 highest market caps on the Euronext Paris (formerly the Paris Bourse). It is one of the main national indices of the pan-European stock exchange group Euronext alongside Brussels' BEL20, Lisbon's PSI-20 and Amsterdam's AEX.