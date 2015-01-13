Technical Pattern Analysis for EURGBP: Pending Short at 0.7839

Resistance

The Euro appears to be resuming its long-term down trend against the British Pound following the appearance of a bearish Three Inside Down candle pattern. Near-term support is at 0.7804, 23.6% Fibonacci expansion, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 0.7761-65 area marked by the 38.2% and the September 30 low. Alternatively, a reversal above 0.7856-69 area (Triangle floor, 38.2% Fib retracement) clears the way for a test of the 50% threshold at 0.7891.Prices are too close to support to justify entering short from a risk/reward perspective and we have established a pending order to sell the pair at 0.7839. If triggered, the position will initially target 0.7804 with a stop-loss activated on a daily close above 0.7873.





