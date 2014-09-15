Weekly Trading Forecast for Dollar Index, EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD and GOLD: 2014, September 14 - September 21

The Fed is set Wednesday to Taper its QE3 further and release updated economic and interest rate forecasts

FOMC Announcement, Scotland Referendum May Stoke Euro Volatility.

. A FOMC effort to realign policy forecasts can cause set off for more than just Dollar volatility

ECB TLTRO operation due to be held on September 18. The effort represents one of many easing tools that Mario Draghi and company have deployed in recent months in an attempt to check the slide toward deflation and repair the seemingly broken monetary policy transmission mechanism that has made the central bank’s prior attempts at stimulus largely ineffective. The scheme envisions offering Eurozone banks cheap capital tied up with conditions pushing them re-lend it while passing on low borrowing costs to the real economy, stoking activity and boosting prices.

Strong jump in volume helps confirm USDJPY breakout

British Pound Looking to BOE Commentary to Fuel Recovery

AUDUSD Downside Risks Remain Following Break of Long-Held Range.

. Japanese Yen Remains an Attractive Sell in Week Ahead:The British Pound is likely to face heavy volatility in the week ahead as the Bank of England (BoE) publishes the policy meeting minutes, while Scotland takes to the polls to vote for independence on September 18.

Over the coming week, a void of major local economic data alongside what is likely to be another rehashed set of RBA Minutes may leave the currency lacking catalysts to spark a recovery. The threshold for fresh news flow to yield a shift in sentiment is high, as demonstrated by the lackluster response from traders to the phenomenal Australian August jobs report.