10 Weekend Reads

0
182
• The Real Story of How America Became an Economic Superpower (The Atlantic)
• Thoughts on “Teaching Economics After the Crash” (Medium)
• The War Nerd: More proof the US defense industry has nothing to do with defending America (Pando Daily) see also Americans Have Spent Enough Money On A Broken Plane To Buy Every Homeless Person A Mansion (Think Progress)
• How Lego Became the Apple of Toys (Fast Company)
• The Top-Secret Food That Will Change the Way You Eat (Outside)
• The Success Equation: An Interview with Michael Mauboussin (Start-Up Town) see also Masters in Business: Michael Mauboussin (TBP)
• Facebook is the new AOL, and other ways the 90s are back (The Verge)
• The Economics (and Nostalgia) of Dead Malls (NY Times)
• Big Mother Is Watching You: The Track-Everything Revolution Is Here Whether You Want It Or Not (Buzzfeed)
what are you reading?
• Thoughts on “Teaching Economics After the Crash” (Medium)
• The War Nerd: More proof the US defense industry has nothing to do with defending America (Pando Daily) see also Americans Have Spent Enough Money On A Broken Plane To Buy Every Homeless Person A Mansion (Think Progress)
• How Lego Became the Apple of Toys (Fast Company)
• The Top-Secret Food That Will Change the Way You Eat (Outside)
• The Success Equation: An Interview with Michael Mauboussin (Start-Up Town) see also Masters in Business: Michael Mauboussin (TBP)
• Facebook is the new AOL, and other ways the 90s are back (The Verge)
• The Economics (and Nostalgia) of Dead Malls (NY Times)
• Big Mother Is Watching You: The Track-Everything Revolution Is Here Whether You Want It Or Not (Buzzfeed)
• You are a musical expert: You might not be a virtuoso, but you have remarkable music abilities. You just don’t know about them yet. (Aeon) see also Brain Damage Saved His Music: After a chunk of his brain was removed, guitarist Pat Martino got his groove back. (Nautilus)
what are you reading?