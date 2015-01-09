Weekly digest Jan 5-9: new year trends for global economy and business, plunging euro, Samsung's profit fall, self-development for traders

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Key trends for the global economy and business in the new 2015 year
- Investing.com: 5 Key Trends In 2015 For The Global Economy
- The New York Times: Five Surprising Economic Trends in 2014, and What They Mean for 2015
- Business Vancouver: Sharing economy upsides, deepening debt: 2015 trends to watch
- The Economist: Markets: A fine way to start the year
- MQL5 Blogs: ECONOMY Forecast for the 2015: Sunny - It will be a better year
- The WSJ: 5 resolutions for the 2015 US economy
- Forbes: Six China Business Law Trends for 2015
- Geektime: Top 5 Chinese trends that will shape the global economy in 2015
- Entrepreneur: 3 Promising Trends for Smaller Businesses in 2015
- The Guardian: From the general election to big data: eight marketing trends for 2015
Forex news: Daily reports, plunging euro, declining greenback
- Bloomberg: Dollar Falls as Fed Official Warns Against Rate Rises; Yen Rises
- MQL5 Blogs: Dollar reaches 12-year peak on US economic recovery optimism
- Reuters: GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain on hopes for solid US job report, euro probes new lows
- Investing.com: Forex - Aussie gains after domestic retail sales, China price data
- FXStreet: GBP/USD steadies around 1.51 ahead of UK data
- FXEmpire: EUR/USD Forecast January 9, 2015, Technical Analysis
- Investing.com: Forex - EUR/USD up during the Asian session
- Pound Sterling Live: Is Sterling Now Due a Relief Rally?
- Bloomberg: World’s Best Forecaster Targets Euro-Dollar Parity: Currencies
- Barron's: Bank of America Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings Report
This week's main events, analysis: Greece's possible exit from the eurozone, Europe's deflation, China's falling inflation
- Barron's: Fed Versus the Market: Which Is Right?
- MQL5 Blogs: Deflation, or falling prices, is a new menace for the eurozone. But is it so bad?
- BBC News: China's inflation near five-year low
- The Guardian: Sturgeon denies oil plunge would harm independent Scotland
- Bloomberg Businessweek: Why Europe Still Can’t Afford a Greek Exit
- MQL5 Blogs: Merkel is confident Greece will manage to maintain its membership in the eurozone
- BBC News: Germany 'must do more' to aid growth
- MQL5 Blogs: ECB now intensely pressured to apply QE, after indicators showed Europe officially entered deflation
- The Guardian: Eurozone gloom over factory output
- MQL5 Blogs: Nigeria Has Huge Scope for Digital Currency Companies: Nigerians can now trade Bitcoin
- Bloomberg: How OPEC Weaponized the Price of Oil Against U.S. Drillers
Business news: Apple app prices, Samsung profit, Christmas trading
- The Guardian: Apple to raise iOS app prices
- BBC News: Samsung forecasts 37% profit fall
- MarketWatch: Starbucks COO to take 'extended unpaid leave'
- Barron's: Ford Can Drive Higher as It Jacks Up Dividend 20%
- BBC News: Santander bank in huge fundraising
- Forbes: Chevron Expected To Increase Dividends Despite Pressure
- The Guardian: Christmas trading: the retail winners and losers
Trader's self-development: What awaits hedge funds, investment survival, forex trading psycho theory
- Bloomberg Businessweek: What's Ahead for Hedge Funds?
- MQL5 Blogs: Forex Trading Psycho Theory - The Steps A Trader Pass To Evolve
- MQL5 Blogs: Come Into My Trading Room: A Complete Guide to Trading by Alexander Elder
- The Washington Post: Start the new year with a financial fast and take our 21-day challenge
- MQL5 Blogs: SOMETHING TO READ - The Battle for Investment Survival
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