Weekly digest Jan 5-9: new year trends for global economy and business, plunging euro, Samsung's profit fall, self-development for traders

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Key trends for the global economy and business in the new 2015 year



Forex news: Daily reports, plunging euro, declining greenback



This week's main events, analysis: Greece's possible exit from the eurozone, Europe's deflation, China's falling inflation



Business news: Apple app prices, Samsung profit, Christmas trading



Trader's self-development: What awaits hedge funds, investment survival, forex trading psycho theory



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