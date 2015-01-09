Weekly digest Jan 5-9: new year trends for global economy and business, plunging euro, Samsung's profit fall, self-development for traders
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Jan 5-9: new year trends for global economy and business, plunging euro, Samsung's profit fall, self-development for traders

9 January 2015, 10:03
Alice F
Alice F
0
476

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency forecasts, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Key trends for the global economy and business in the new 2015 year

Forex news: Daily reports, plunging euro, declining greenback

This week's main events, analysis: Greece's possible exit from the eurozone, Europe's deflation, China's falling inflation

Business news: Apple app prices, Samsung profit, Christmas trading

Trader's self-development: What awaits hedge funds, investment survival, forex trading psycho theory

Photo: wallpaperscraft.com

#Apple, weekly digest, Samsung, global economy, success for traders