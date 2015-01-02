SOMETHING TO READ - The Battle for Investment Survival

The Battle for Investment Survival

by G. M. Loeb





A reader of one of my earlier discussions asked-"Have you ever tried out the ideas outlined in your book?" My reply was to the effect that the ideas were tried out first, and the book written afterward. Any earner who earns more than he can spend is automatically an investor. It doesn't matter in the slightest whether he wants to be or not, or even whether he realizes that he is investing. Storing present purchasing power for use in the future is investing, no matter in what form it's put away. Some popular and common forms include money itself, government bonds, savings bank deposits, real estate, commodities, securities of all types, diamonds and where and when it's legal, gold.