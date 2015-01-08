Come Into My Trading Room: A Complete Guide to Trading

by Alexander Elder







The trading bible for the new millennium

In Come Into My Trading Room, noted trader and author Dr. Alexander Elder returns to expand far beyond the three M's (Mind, Method, and Money) of his bestselling Trading for a Living. Shifting focus from technical analysis to the overall management of a trader's money, time, and strategy, Dr. Elder takes readers from the fundamentals to the secrets of being a successful trader--identifying new, little known indicators that can lead to huge profits.

Come Into My Trading Room educates the novice and fortifies the professional through expert advice and proven trading methodologies. This comprehensive trading guide provides a complete introduction to the essentials of successful trading; a fresh look at the three M's, including a proven, step-by-step money management strategy; and an in-depth look at organizing your trading time. Come Into My Trading Room reviews the basics of trading stocks, futures, and options as well as crucial psychological tactics for discipline and organization—with the goal of turning anyone into a complete and successful trader.

By showing traders how to combine the elements of mind, method, and money, Come Into My Trading Room gives readers the knowledge and insight to enter the market with confidence and exit with profits. Unparalleled depth and a wide range of coverage will keep all levels of traders engaged, informed, and returning to Come Into My Trading Room again and again.

(New York, NY) is a professional trader, technical analysis expert, and practicing psychiatrist. He is the founder of Financial Trading Inc., providing intensive trading camps to traders all over the world.