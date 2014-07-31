AUDIO - High Frequency Trading with Haim Bodek

Haim Bodek, former CEO of Trading Machines, a Prominent High Frequency Trading firm based in Connecticut, joins Merlin for a look into what has been happening in the HFT world. Haim takes a look at some of the significant changes which may ultimately change the landscape of the financial markets just like litigation did back in 1996! The duo also talk about Haim’s new class on HFT and system trading.
Haim Bodek is a former Goldman and UBS trader, more recently the founder
of his own trading firm, who has come firmly out against how stock
exchanges work with high frequency traders. Readers spoke approvingly of
this recently-released short documentary about his efforts.
HFT Debate With Haim Bodek and Manoj Narang