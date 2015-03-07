Something to Read - The Problem of HFT - Collected Writings on High Frequency Trading & Stock Market Structure Reform

Haim Bodek







This collection of previously published and unpublished materials includes the following articles and white papers:- explains how HFTs came to dominate US equity markets by exploiting artificial advantages introduced by electronic exchanges that catered to HFT strategies- describes the primary features of modern HFT strategies currently active in US equities as well as the benefits these strategies extract from the maker-taker market model and the regulatory framework of the national market system- explains the critical importance of HFT-oriented special order types and exchange order matching engine practices in the operation of modern HFT strategies- a discussion of the latest industry and regulatory developments with regard to exchange order matching practices that serve to advantage HFTs over the public customer- proposes a conceptual framework for institutional traders to achieve superior execution performance in HFT-oriented electronic market venues- proposes a 10-step plan for strengthening the operation of the US equities marketplace in order to serve the needs of long-term investors- addresses current topics and proposals for US equities market structure reforms- addresses the current status of the HFT special