AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - International Trade in Goods and Services and 33 pips price movement

past data is -0.88B

forecast data is -1.59B

actual data is -0.93B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or actual data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month. Export demand and currency demand are directly linked because foreigners must buy the domestic currency to pay for the nation's exports. Export demand also impacts production and prices at domestic manufacturers.

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade deficit of A$925 million in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. That beat forecasts for a shortfall of A$1.6 billion following the upwardly revised deficit of A$877 million in October (originally A$1.323 billion).

Exports were up 1.0 percent on month to A$27.085 billion.

Non-rural goods rose A$486 million or 3 percent, while rural goods climbed A$179 million (6 percent).

Non-monetary gold tumbled A$519 million (38percent), while net exports of goods under merchanting remained steady at A$43 million.



Service credits rose A$14 million.

Imports also collected 1.0 percent on month to A$28.010 billion.

Intermediate and other merchandise goods added A$224 million (2%) and consumption goods gained A$131 million (2 percent).

Non-monetary gold plunged A$90 million (27 percent) and capital goods fell A$78 million (1 percent). Service debits added A$20 million.



AUDUSD M5: 111 pips price movement by AUD - Trade Balance news event





