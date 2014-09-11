Will Apple Pay kill credit cards? - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal: Apple Inc. has outlined a wide list of banks and credit-card issuers to support its new mobile-payment service. Now all it needs is more merchants, and customers.

Apple hopes its service, Apple Pay, will prompt shoppers to make purchases with an iPhone. The system relies on a technology known as near-field communication, or NFC, that has had trouble winning acceptance from merchants. NFC technology dates back more than a decade and has created agiotage as the gateway to enabling mobile payments. In 2011, Google Inc. introduced Google Wallet, its NFC-linked payments service that has been added to many smartphones running its Android operating system, but that initiative has failed to gain much support.

Merchants must install a reader at their checkout line for so-called tap-and-go payments. NFC readers are being used by fewer than 10% of merchants, according to Gartner analyst Mark Hung.

Starting in October, Apple said iPhone owners will be able to use Apple Pay at 220,000 U.S. locations, including McDonald's Corp. By comparison, the Electronic Transactions Association said more than nine million U.S. merchants accept credit and debit cards.

"Apple has rallied the issuing bank side, but not the merchant side," said Richard Crone, chief executive of Crone Consulting, a payments advisory firm. "Many merchants who had NFC acceptance have turned it off."

Best Buy Co., for example, installed NFC-enabled scanners in many of its stores but switched them off in 2011 because the cost of supporting the platform was too high, the company spokesman said.

The retailer has no plans to change course following Apple's announcement.

In part, mobile payments have suffered from a classic chicken-and-egg situation. Smaller merchants in particular were reluctant to install the systems - which can cost $300 to $500 per device - because few consumers were using them. Moreover, merchant fees for mobile-payment systems can be higher than for plastic cards, particularly for debit cards, Mr. Crone said.

Apple has a successful track record of helping to thrust existing technologies or services into the mainstream. It did so with touch-screen technology when it created the original iPhone. It also popularized legal music downloads when it created iTunes and allowed consumers to buy a song at a time instead of an entire album.

Apple will also benefit from good timing. Credit-card networks are pushing retailers to install payment terminals that accept cards embedded with a chip. If they fail to do so, the merchants, instead of the banks, will be liable for any fraud stemming from chip cards starting in October 2015.

In the process of upgrading the terminals, many merchants will also include the contactless readers and thus will simultaneously become NFC-payment ready.

The question remains whether Apple can get retailers to turn on the NFC machines.

Some big merchants remain skeptical. Reed Luhtanen, Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s senior director of payments strategy confirmed consumers won't be able to buy things at the world's largest retailer with Apple Pay.

Best Buy and Wal-Mart are instead backing a retailer-owned mobile technology group called Merchant Customer Exchange, which also counts Target Corp. among its members.

MCX's payment service requires only a software download and can be used on existing iPhones and Android devices, whereas Apple's is only for the latest generation handset.

The group announced the launch of a mobile wallet application called CurrentC, which it said will run as a pilot in certain cities before being rolled out nationally in 2015. CurrentC said it will link with customers' checking accounts, retailer gift cards and select merchant-branded debit and credit accounts but doesn't currently sync with traditional credit cards. Unlike Apple Pay, CurrentC doesn't use NFC technology. Instead a retailer scans a digital QR code on its smartphone app.

Checkout systems from startup Square Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and PayPal aren't equipped to process NFC payments, meaning potentially millions of mom-and-pop shops, taco trucks and corner stores won't be accepting Apple Pay when it launches next month. Representatives of the three companies said they had no immediate plans to enable NFC.

Apple's announcement has stoked interest in the technology. Revel Systems Inc., which provides software for checkout registers at merchants such as Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen Inc., was flooded with calls Tuesday from about 50 clients wondering how they could enable NFC payments, said Chief Technology Officer Chris Ciabarra. He said their NFC reader and software bundle costs $499, though he said he hopes to lower the cost over time.

"The truth is, today, no one uses NFC," said Mr. Ciabarra, noting just two of San Francisco-based Revel's customers use the payment technology. "For this to take off, it has to start with that reader device."

Silvio Tavares, chief executive of the CardLinx Association, a payments industry group, said Apple has joined with merchants such as Walgreens Co., Subway and Whole Foods Market Inc. where shoppers make "everyday purchases" with the goal of getting consumers accustomed to shopping with an iPhone or the Apple Watch. If enough shoppers get used to buying things that way, other merchants may feel pressured to open up to NFC and Apple Pay.