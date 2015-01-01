Technical Price Pattern Analysis for US Dollar, Gold, Grude Oil and S&P 500

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices aredigesting gains near a five-year high but negative RSI divergence casts doubt on immediate follow-through. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci expansionat 11577 exposes the 50% level at 11648.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices edged above the December 5 high at 2079.60, exposing the 50% Fibonacci expansion at 2098.60. A daily close above this barrier exposes the 61.8% level at 2129.40. Negative RSI divergence warns of ebbing upside momentum and hints a turn lower may be looming. A turn back below 2079.60 sees initially support at 2067.90, the 38.2% Fib.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices recoiled upward to test resistance at 1196.08, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis exposing the 38.2% level at 1211.85. Near-term support is at 1170.59, the December 22 low.

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices narrowly broke support at 58.20, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion, with sellers now aiming to challenge the 38.2% level at 54.83. A further push beneath that targets the 50% Fib at 52.10. Alternatively, a reversal back above 58.50 aims for the December 18 high at 63.65.



