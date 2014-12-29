WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, December 20 - 27 for Neural Networks in Trading & Everywhere: What Is Neural Programming?

Deep learning is part of a broader family of machine learning methods based on learning representations of data. An observation (e.g., an image) can be represented in many ways (e.g., a vector of intensity values, one per pixel), but some representations make it easier to learn tasks of interest (e.g., is this the image of a human face?) from examples, and research in this area attempts to define what makes better representations and how to create models to learn these representations.

Most people effortlessly recognize those digits as 504192. That ease is deceptive. In each hemisphere of our brain, humans have a primary visual cortex, also known as V1, containing 140 million neurons, with tens of billions of connections between them. And yet human vision involves not just V1, but an entire series of visual cortices - V2, V3, V4, and V5 - doing progressively more complex image processing. We carry in our heads a supercomputer, tuned by evolution over hundreds of millions of years, and superbly adapted to understand the visual world. Recognizing handwritten digits isn't easy. Rather, we humans are stupendously, astoundingly good at making sense of what our eyes show us. But nearly all that work is done unconsciously. And so we don't usually appreciate how tough a problem our visual systems solve.

Neural Network Stock Trend Predictor NNSTP-2 Short Description

Neural networks can discover patterns in data that humans might not notice and successfully predict the future trend. Addaptron Software has developed NNSTP-2, neural network computer tool, to help stock traders in predicting stock prices for short terms. NNSTP-2 predicts future share prices or their percentage changes (can be chosen in settings menu) using Fuzzy Neural Network (FNN). It operates automatically when creating the FNN, training it, and mapping to classify a new input vector.

Neural programming is used to create software that mimics the brain’s basic functions. It is a key component to artificial intelligence (AI) and creates software that can predict unknowns, such as weather and stock market trends as well as games in which the cyber opponent improves as it gains experience. The advantage of neural programming over traditional programming is its software is able to learn and adapt to new data.

Generally, neural programming employs a computing architecture called neural processing, which uses artificial neurons or nodes that are clustered into networks to perform complex tasks. Each artificial neuron is triggered by a certain numeric value, which determines when and where it will send a signal to the next neuron. A single neuron is programmed with a simple if-then rule for a basic task. If data has a value of -1, then it performs one function. If the data value is 0, it does something else.