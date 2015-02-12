The globally renowned Bitcoin platform in Australia, CoinJar Launches Touch app for iPhone

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The globally renowned Bitcoin platform in Australia, CoinJar has always been innovative when it comes to solutions for its customers. Now the company says that it is bringing up Touch app for iPhone which according to it provides a completely new way to send digital currency, across the room or around the globe, from the user’s pocket.
According to the company the new CoinJar Touch app for iOS lets users manage their Bitcoin accounts on the go. It is available for the customers now to help them buy and sell Bitcoin from their phone, or transferring Bitcoin to others via peer-to-peer payments. Nonetheless, with the latest app, the company aims to further expand its reach.
Talking to media professionals CoinJar CEO Asher Tan said that the new app, combined with low-fee transactions made possible by the Bitcoin network, makes it easier than ever for users to send money to friends. Whether next door or halfway across the globe they can transact without ever using a bank, completely revolutionizing the global remittances industry.
According to CoinJar with CoinJar Touch for iPhone, users can transfer their Bitcoin to their friends and businesses easier than before. They can use their CoinJar username, Bitcoin addresses or scanned QR codes for the purpose. Nonetheless, since the website launch, nearly one in five CoinJar users has already adopted a username.
Now, with CoinJar Touch for iPhone transferring of Bitcoin has become easy as users can transfer their Bitcoin to their friends and businesses easier than before. Asher Tan admits that mobile penetration is growing faster than desktop computing, especially in developing economies so ensuring that payments are easy and simple.
Asher Tan concludes that as mobile penetration is growing faster than desktop computing, especially in developing economies so ensuring that payments are easy and simple to do on the go is a vital part of ensuring mainstream Bitcoin adoption.
According to the company the new CoinJar Touch app for iOS lets users manage their Bitcoin accounts on the go. It is available for the customers now to help them buy and sell Bitcoin from their phone, or transferring Bitcoin to others via peer-to-peer payments. Nonetheless, with the latest app, the company aims to further expand its reach.
Talking to media professionals CoinJar CEO Asher Tan said that the new app, combined with low-fee transactions made possible by the Bitcoin network, makes it easier than ever for users to send money to friends. Whether next door or halfway across the globe they can transact without ever using a bank, completely revolutionizing the global remittances industry.
According to CoinJar with CoinJar Touch for iPhone, users can transfer their Bitcoin to their friends and businesses easier than before. They can use their CoinJar username, Bitcoin addresses or scanned QR codes for the purpose. Nonetheless, since the website launch, nearly one in five CoinJar users has already adopted a username.
Now, with CoinJar Touch for iPhone transferring of Bitcoin has become easy as users can transfer their Bitcoin to their friends and businesses easier than before. Asher Tan admits that mobile penetration is growing faster than desktop computing, especially in developing economies so ensuring that payments are easy and simple.
Asher Tan concludes that as mobile penetration is growing faster than desktop computing, especially in developing economies so ensuring that payments are easy and simple to do on the go is a vital part of ensuring mainstream Bitcoin adoption.