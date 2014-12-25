Bloomberg: Bitcoin was 2014’s Worst Investment, thus beating Russian Ruble and Ukrainian Hryvnia in terms of maximum drop

Bloomberg recently voted Bitcoin as the 2014’s worst investment, thus beating Russian Ruble and Ukrainian Hryvnia in terms of maximum drop.







As known to everyone, the new-age cryptocurrency has lost half of its value over the course of 12-months – crashing from the peak of $1,100 to the current position of $330. This drop somewhat turned out to be worse than Ruble which fell around 45% against the USD due to trembling oil prices and certain political reasons.







While many Bitcoin supporters also think the currency to be in a realistic position at this point of time; though undervalued. For long-term prospects, they still think this cryptocurrency to be a better alternative to cash payment methods, provided with technological advancements and good marketing among the common users.