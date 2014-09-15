Video tutorials: How to be a Bitcoin Hater

It's a weekend now, so we can relax and show what some people think about popular things. For example, that cute girl gives a lot of reasons to hate Bitcoin. Her name is Julia Tourianski (also known as Brave the World) and she is a promoter of anti-state mentality. She makes videos, writes articles, and helps organize events such as Toronto's Liberty Now.



In this video she is convincing we really should hate Bitcoin, as there is a bunch of reasons for that. If you don’t really know what bitcoin is, you should always go for the easiest, it’s not like there’s some magical open database of information available to you at all times. This is a simple guide to being a bitcoin hater, which will guarantee you'll feel better about not knowing things on purpose.

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