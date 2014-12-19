Trading News Events: Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) - To Hold Above 2% Target for Eighth Consecutive Month

Consumer Price Index, November 2014 (official report)



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.0% in the 12 months to November, following a 2.4% increase in October.







The slower year-over-year rise in the CPI was mainly attributable to gasoline prices, which fell 5.9% in the 12 months to November, after rising 0.6% in October.

On a monthly basis, the gasoline price index declined 7.5% in November, marking its fifth consecutive monthly decrease. In November, gasoline prices were at their lowest level since February 2011.

Gasoline prices fell in all provinces on a year-over-year basis in November. Prince Edward Island recorded the largest decline, while British Columbia posted the smallest.





Prices increased in seven of the eight major components in the 12 months to November. Higher shelter and food costs led the rise in the CPI, while the transportation index was the only major component to decline year over year in November.





