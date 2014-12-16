WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, December 07 - 14 for Quantitative Analysis, Trading and Development: Ebook and Method in Stocks

mql5 blog post

The SEC is mustering its mathematical firepower in its Center for Risk and Quantitative Analytics, which was created last year soon after Mary Jo White took charge of the agency to help it get better at catching Wall Street misconduct, the WSJ reports. The enforcement unit, led by 14-year SEC veteran Lori Walsh, is housed deep within the warrens of the SEC’s Washington headquarters, and staffed by about 10 employees trained in fields such as mathematical finance, economics, accounting and computer programming. Ms. Walsh says access to new sources of data and new ways of processing the data have been key to finding evidence of wrongdoing. “When you look at data in different ways, you see new things,” she said in an interview.

Academic studies have shown that the most reliable way to determine future price movements from past price movements, is by use of momentum. In the Forex market, a momentum study is best applied to the four major Forex currency pairs by simply checking whether the weekly close is above or below the weekly close 13 weeks ago. If the price is higher, the statistical edge is in trading that pair long. If the price is lower, the statistical edge is in trading that pair short. On this basis, the quantitative momentum forecast for the edge during the coming week.



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