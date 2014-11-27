WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, November 16 - 23 for High Frequency Trading Review

0
241
WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, November 09 - 16 for High Frequency Trading Review.
mql5 blog post
Why Tony Robbins Is Asking The Wrong Questions.
zerohedge article
Flash Boys beware: SEC chills high-frequency trading. Book review
“The [SEC] simply cannot adequately exercise its oversight over market-impacting issues in the complex, high-speed systems of 2014 using a dated — and voluntary — framework,” SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in a statement.
Why Erlang is used high frequency trading environment? Best message queuing server! Goldman Sachs uses it.
Regulators Continue To Address High-Frequency Trading.
Regulators across markets continue to show interest in high frequency trading and algorithmic trading generally
Stock markets orchestrated collapse by high-frequency trading & robot.
The set of videos
What Comes Next for High-Frequency Trading?
Vlad Khandros, head of Americas market structure and liquidity strategy at UBS, speaking on Bloomberg's “Market Makers,” talks about changes in high-frequency trading and dark pools.
mql5 blog post
Why Tony Robbins Is Asking The Wrong Questions.
zerohedge article
Flash Boys beware: SEC chills high-frequency trading. Book review
“The [SEC] simply cannot adequately exercise its oversight over market-impacting issues in the complex, high-speed systems of 2014 using a dated — and voluntary — framework,” SEC Chair Mary Jo White said in a statement.
Why Erlang is used high frequency trading environment? Best message queuing server! Goldman Sachs uses it.
Regulators Continue To Address High-Frequency Trading.
Regulators across markets continue to show interest in high frequency trading and algorithmic trading generally
Stock markets orchestrated collapse by high-frequency trading & robot.
The set of videos
What Comes Next for High-Frequency Trading?
Vlad Khandros, head of Americas market structure and liquidity strategy at UBS, speaking on Bloomberg's “Market Makers,” talks about changes in high-frequency trading and dark pools.