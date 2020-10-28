How to use QUANT STRESS SCANNER as an professional trader

The Knowledge of which Geometry aims is the knowledge of the Eternal - Plato

Quant Stress Scanner is a Scientifically developed Stress detection algorithm along the geometrical lines on the price data which are quantified into Stress repulsion, fractures and clusters in a easily understandable signal form. Each signal are displayed in well-arranged with currency pairs in row-wise and timeframes in column-wise manner. Explanation of signal and plotting stress levels with trendlines are shown in the video.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/55120

Real time trading video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbdaP-Cn0Eg















