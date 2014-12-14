Forex Correlations - Your Trading Edge - EURCADH1

Forex Correlations - This week Trading EURCADH1

This week we look at the most trending currency pair EURCADH1. I have plotted a dynamic Forex correlation indicator with all correlations and another indicator showing just EUR and CAD plotted for ease of viewing. We are able to quickly conclude that,one of the best currency pair to trade on this week EURCADH1 chart. As you can see EUR (light blue line) was stronger and raising and was above CAD (dark blue line) plotted as baseline. Hence, we would go long EURCADH1 chart and stayed put till the close of session as the price was above the custom built indicator plotted on the price chart.





Forex Correlations - Background



To be an effective trader, it is important to understand how different currency pairs move in relation to each other so traders can better understand their exposure. Some currency pairs move in tandem with each other, while others may be polar opposites. Learning about currency correlation helps traders manage their portfolios more appropriately. Regardless of your trading strategy and whether you are looking to diversify your positions or find alternate pairs to leverage your view, it is very important to keep in mind the correlation between various currency pairs and their shifting trends. It is clear then that correlations do change, which makes following the shift in correlations even more important. Sentiment and global economic factors are very dynamic and can even change on a daily basis or even hourly basis. Strong correlations today might not be in line with the longer-term correlation between two currency pairs.



Happy Trading - Get Your Trading Edge



