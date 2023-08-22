Introducing True Range Engine Expert Advisor

Powerful Night Scalping & Smart Grid System

Optimized & backtested in 2010-2023 | Actual trading history since 2019





True Range Engine enters the market in the night session using indicators modified on the basis of machine learning to open a position. Dynamic order grid can be applied when price moves against open positions. The special Active Order option significantly increases performance when the number of open positions increases.

Depending on the position volume, True Range Engine can provide both stable and low-risk performance as well as ultra-high performance.





>> The $45 promo price is valid for the first few hours after publishing <<













Live signals | The proof is in the numbers

True Range S

True Range Tickmill

True Range MT4

Strategy tester reports

















True Range Engine https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104048

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