TRADING THE NEWS: - NON FARM PAYROLL - ECONOMIC REPORTS FOR ALL MARKETS

Non-farm Payrolls is the assessment of the total number of employees recorded in payrolls.

This is a very strong indicator that shows the change in employment in the country. The growth of this indicator characterizes the increase in employment and leads to the growth of the dollar. It is considered an indicator tending to move the market. There is a rule of thumb that an increase in its value by 200,000 per month equates to an increase in GDP by 3.0%.

Release Frequency : monthly.

: monthly. Release Schedule : 08:30 EST, the first Friday of the month.

: 08:30 EST, the first Friday of the month. Source : Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor.

Source : Bureau of Labor Statistics

: Bureau of Labor Statistics Measures : Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry

: Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry Usual Effect : Actual > Forecast = Good for currency

: Actual > Forecast = Good for currency Frequency : Released monthly, usually on the first Friday after the month ends

: Released monthly, usually on the first Friday after the month ends Why Traders Care : Job creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity

: Job creation is an important leading indicator of consumer spending, which accounts for a majority of overall economic activity Also Called : Non-Farm Payrolls, NFP, Employment Change

