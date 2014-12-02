Hope you sold EURUSD

This is just a quick follow-up post for the signal generated earlier. If you weren't aware of this, check it out here. This has been a good 60+ pip move. It's not a lot, but right now it is looking good and you should be looking to close out.

As mentioned before, there is a tested support level at 1.2370 that you should be aware of. This is only 20 pips give or take away from target and would be a good time to start scaling out the trade. It is a good idea to keep a small volume open in case the price does indeed break lower.