Results of "the forecast for the next few days (September 01-02, 2014)"

The short of AUD/USD, NZD/USD, NZD/CHF, NZD/CAD, EUR/USD, and practically all longs of GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD, USD/JPY and USD/CAD had worked very well.

There are charts of all short and longs for better understanding and tracking in the attachment.

Shorts of EUR/CHF and NZD/JPY did not work.

Forecast for September 3, 2014 (perhaps with the prospect of another couple of days).

EUR is showing some signs of recovery, there may be some strengthening of EUR against the AUD, NZD and CAD. Also for growth JPY has a good chance.

USD remains undisputed favorite. Probably Shorts AUD/USD, NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, CAD/JPY, and longs of USD/CHF, USD/CAD, GBP/NZD, AUD/NZD will be profitable..

I note that it is recommended to enter after pullbacks.

Have a nice trades.

Sincerely,

IzaTrade