Forecast for September 3, 2014 (perhaps with the prospect of another couple of days).
Forecasts

Forecast for September 3, 2014 (perhaps with the prospect of another couple of days).

2 September 2014, 18:31
Izzatilla Ikramov
Izzatilla Ikramov
0
197

Results of "the forecast for the next few days (September 01-02, 2014)"

The short of AUD/USD, NZD/USD, NZD/CHF, NZD/CAD, EUR/USD, and practically all longs of GBP/NZD, GBP/AUD, USD/JPY and USD/CAD had worked very well.

There are charts of all short and longs for better understanding and tracking in the attachment.

Shorts of EUR/CHF and NZD/JPY did not work.

 

Forecast for September 3, 2014 (perhaps with the prospect of another couple of days).

EUR is showing some signs of recovery, there may be some strengthening of EUR against the AUD, NZD and CAD. Also for growth JPY has a good chance.

USD remains undisputed favorite. Probably Shorts AUD/USD, NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, CAD/JPY, and longs of  USD/CHF, USD/CAD, GBP/NZD, AUD/NZD will be profitable..

I note that it is recommended to enter after pullbacks.

Have a nice trades.

Sincerely,

IzaTrade

Files:
AUDUSD4H.png  15 kb
EURUSD_H4.png  17 kb
GBPAUD_H4.png  15 kb
GBPNZD_H4.png  12 kb
NZDCADH4.png  17 kb
NZDCHFH4.png  18 kb
NZDUSDH4.png  14 kb
USDCAD_H4.png  12 kb
USDJPY_H4.png  16 kb
02092014-2.png  12 kb
#usd/cad, nzd/usd, usd/chf, AUD/USD, CAD/JPY, AUD/NZD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, GBP/NZD